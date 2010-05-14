Budget woes may squeeze, but not hurt volunteer fire departments

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

VERGENNES, IL (KFVS) - The Vergennes Fire Department operates on an annual budget of only $8,000 a year from the Village coffers, and as state budget woes trickle down, that figure may get even smaller.

"If we get more cuts, we'll have to find a way to make it work," said Volunteer Firefighter Trish Sherman.

Sherman says her fellow volunteer firefighters not only know how to put out fires, they are also quite skilled at doing more with less.

"The guys all get together and work on the trucks and do all the maintenance, so we don't have to pay for that," Sherman said.

Tamaroa Fire Chief Richard Valentine says that's the way small fire departments have to get by in good times and bad.

"Whatever nickel and dime we can save, it's a big help," Valentine said.

That savings is often accomplished by tapping into the talents of their firefighters.

"We've got all trades on our fire department. Machinists, mechanics, electricians, even body repair guys on our department," said Valentine. "If something happens, we can all chip in and get it down without spending thousands of dollars to get it done. We can usually get it done in a couple hundred dollars."

Some volunteer departments may need to become even more resourceful next year, as state cuts threaten to burn up more of each city's budget.

"We're gonna have to make it work because we're gonna still have fires and we're going to still have to fight fires, so we'll just have to do what we can," said Sherman.

Both fire departments will hold upcoming fundraisers to supplement their budgets. Tamaroa will have an all-u-can eat fish fry Saturday, May 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Vergennes Fire Department will have a pancake breakfast on Memorial Day morning.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.