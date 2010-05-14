Afternoon update: Schools receive funding 8 years later

Good Friday afternoon to you! Better late than never, right? More than two dozen Illinois school districts are finally getting state construction funds they've been waiting on for eight years. Three schools in the Heartland will receive more than $13 million in state funds for a new school or repairs. Julia Bruck headed to Johnston City to see what they're doing with the long-awaited funds.

Missouri lawmakers passed legislation expanding the information that must be provided to women seeking abortions. Zakk Gammon explains the details of the bill.

A growing number of experts are challenging the assumption that a four-year degree is essential for real success. Tyler Profilet headed to Three Rivers Community College to see if less time in the classroom is paying off for graduates.

Volunteer firefighters in southern Illinois are getting creative raising money to be able to serve their area. Carly O'Keefe tells us how some volunteer fire departments are coming up with funds in order to operate.

Several people gathered at the new officer's memorial at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Center today to remember those killed in the line of duty.

A western Kentucky man pleaded not guilty to charges that he put his infant son in a kitchen oven. Luckily, the child was not harmed.

Laura Wibbenmeyer introduces us to one of the Heartland's Best Teachers at St. Vincent High School.

Random fact: Today in 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Ill.

