Delta, MO man charged with possession of child porn

By Heartland News

DELTA, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Delta man Thursday accused of having child porn on his computer.

Harry Masson, 50, faces one count of a Class B felony of possession of child pornography.

Masson is accused of using LIMEWIRE P2P file sharing software to download multiple video images of children engaged in sexual activity with adults, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators searched Masson's home and computer and seized his computers.

Masson's bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.