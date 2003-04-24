Kara Bagby - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kara Bagby

Kara Bagby, 22, is in the Air Force. She is from Mound City, Illinois. A1C Kara Bagby is stationed at Hickam AFB, Hawaii. Her sister is  stationed in the Air Force in Japan.  I am very proud of both my daughters.

Kimberly Bone
Villa Ridge, Illinois

 

