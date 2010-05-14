Benton, MO man faces 14 counts of statutory rape, sodomy, child molestation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton, MO man faces 14 counts of statutory rape, sodomy, child molestation

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Charles Justin Willcomm (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Charles Justin Willcomm (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)

BENTON, MO (KFVS) - Police arrested a rural Benton man on 14 counts statutory rape, sodomy, and child molestation Thursday.

Charles Justin Willcomm, 20 of Benton, has been charged with statutory rape in the first degree with a person less than 14 year of age, eight counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree with a person less that 14 year of age, and five counts of child molestation in the first degree.

He was taken to the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Willcomm freely discussed the details of the incidents related to the charges when a detective questioned him, according to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department investigates an average of five to ten cases of this nature each month.

