Friday on The Breakfast Show

Space shuttle Atlantis sits on the launch pad for the last time - lift-off is scheduled for 1:20 this afternoon.

Today is May 14

Right now space shuttle Atlantis is sitting on the launch pad as workers make last minute preparations for an afternoon lift-off. The launch is scheduled for 1:20 this afternoon. You should be able to watch the launch live at kfvs12.com if you can't make it to a television. This is the last time Atlantis will be launched into space.

We are also beginning to watch Mississippi River levels. According to the National Weather Service the river is forecasted to rise 10 feet over the next week - putting it well over flood stage at least in Cape Girardeau.

In the weather department Laura Wibbenmeyer is in and watching some stormy weather right now in western Kentucky and keeping track of more storms to the west.

