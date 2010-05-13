Decal dangers, what parents may not realize

By Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You've probably seen them, you may even have them on your car.

We're talking about those family decals for the back window of vehicles. Some are pretty simple, others are very descriptive. The question is, are they dangerous?

Michael Brown of McClure, IL has four children. "I'm a very proud daddy", said Brown. He's so proud, Michael and his wife want to show the world.

"We saw the stickers and had to have them", said Brown.

They have a decal on the back of their SUV that has the names of each of their children. "I was a little apprehensive about it", said Brown.

Apprehensive because he knows there are people out there who hurt children. "I'm trying to teach them not to talk to strangers. Talking to the kids making sure they don't talk to people they're not supposed to", said Brown.

But, it may not be that simple so says Cape Girardeau Police Detective Darren Estes.

"I think a lot of times children think if someone knows they're name, they're not a stranger", said Estes.

Detective Estes deals daily with child abuse cases, both physical and sexual. He also investigates child pornography cases.

He says the threat is real. "The perpetrator is usually not a stranger to the child, but it does happen", said Estes.

He says putting your child's name on your car is not a good idea.

"One of the things they look for is to establish a bond with that child and be able to put that child at ease. Simply by knowing a child's name goes along way in establishing that bond", said Estes.

Christian Ritter is the mother of two. She has a three and a half year old and a nine month old. She has a decal, but without names.

"At three and a half years old they don't know how to distinguish a bad person from a good person", said Ritter. "When someone comes up and says their name they're no longer a stranger especially if they have a piece of candy and know their names."

Detective Estes says, "You want to eliminate every chance, any possibility that someone might learn that child's name. It would be one way to prevent that if you didn't put that on your car."

Estes understands the popularity of the stickers. You'll even find one on his family car, but with no names.

"Simply by taking those names off the vehicle it might prevent something", said Estes.

"Every time I see one pass by it's kinda like what is that parent thinking. They're broadcasting their child's identity to the entire public", said Christian Ritter.

Parent Michael Brown says he's not that concerned.

"I think it will be okay as long as you don't have the last names", said Brown.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.