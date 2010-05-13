Missouri passes restrictions on sexual businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved strict new regulations for sexually oriented businesses.
Legislation sent to the governor Thursday night would ban nudity, alcohol and anyone under age 18 at strip clubs, adult video stores and other sexual businesses.
It also would force them to close at midnight and prohibit them from locating near homes,
schools, churches and various other places.
The House passed the bill 118-28. The Senate followed with a 27-4 vote.
The Legislature also passed restrictions on the adult entertainment industry in 2005, but a court struck down the provisions on procedural grounds.
A federal grand jury has been looking into the handling of the 2005 bill. But no charges have
been bought.
---
Sexual business bill is SB586.
On the Net:
Legislature: http://www.moga.mo.gov
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.