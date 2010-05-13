Missouri passes restrictions on sexual businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved strict new regulations for sexually oriented businesses.

Legislation sent to the governor Thursday night would ban nudity, alcohol and anyone under age 18 at strip clubs, adult video stores and other sexual businesses.

It also would force them to close at midnight and prohibit them from locating near homes,

schools, churches and various other places.

The House passed the bill 118-28. The Senate followed with a 27-4 vote.

The Legislature also passed restrictions on the adult entertainment industry in 2005, but a court struck down the provisions on procedural grounds.

A federal grand jury has been looking into the handling of the 2005 bill. But no charges have

been bought.

Sexual business bill is SB586.

