Alexander Co. Sheriff cars continue to sit with no gas

Alexander Co. Sheriff cars continue to sit with no gas

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Four squad cars sit parked along Washington Ave., because they gas bill with Cut Mart hasn't been paid since May 1 and is way behind.

Alexander County Sheriff David Barkett says it's the County Treasurer's job to deal with the bills.

"The Sheriff has no checkbook in his office," said Barkett. "We are not charged with paying the bills. We are only charged with procuring the bills."

However, other county officials disagree. Alexander County State's Attorney Jeff Farris says there's a discrepancy between what the Sheriff's Department claims it owes and what the gas station claims it owes. He says that needs to be resolved first.

Meantime, Sheriff Barkett says he's tried to get gas from other places, but that hasn't worked either.

"There's nowhere in Alexander or Pulaski counties, even at the retail pump, I can buy fuel from. The county has not paid the bills," said Barkett.

The Sheriff went on to say he wants people to know he's looking out for them, no matter the circumstances.

"I want the people to know as long as I'm their Sheriff, I plan to be here and I plan to protect them to the best of my abilities," Barkett said. "If I have to be out there on a bicycle, that's what I'll do."

State's Attorney Farris says the county is willing to pay the bill if the discrepancy resolved. The Sheriff says he is having a meeting with the owner of Cut Mart and the County Treasurer in hopes of figuring out what can happen.

