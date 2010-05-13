Forensic Science Center demonstrates evidence collection

By Heartland News

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Want to see CSI here in the Heartland? Look no further than the Southern Illinois Forensic Science Center in Carbondale.

Crime scene investigators and forensic scientists gave Heartland News a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the lab. They demonstrated the work they do in evidence collection like DNA analysis, drug chemical analysis, fingerprint identification and ballistics.

The commander in charge of the center says a new law set to go into effect this September could make a DNA backlog they're facing even worse.

It requires all law enforcement agencies in the state to submit new sexual assault DNA samples for testing.

In previous years that backlog grew into the thousands. As of April, forensic labs had whittled that number down to about 550 DNA cases.

