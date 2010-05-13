Making the Grade - Central Middle School drama program

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO- A play in Cape Girardeau is getting rave reviews and you could say the actors are peas in a pod. Central Middle School is putting on a production of 'Princess and the Pea' and the actor's ages are only 10 through 12.

Although young, this production is huge. In fact, one of the lead actors, Garrett Jackson, says it was hard memorizing his more than 100 lines. He has them all down know but says he is still a bit nervous for the big production.

"Just practice whenever I can," said Jackson.

Shelby Wilkerson has been on stage before, but she says never in a production this big. Sets, props, costumes, these middle schoolers have it all.

"Its so worth it when you get out there and your done and you have all these claps and applause," said Wilkerson.

Co-Directors Rhonda Young and Amanda Dugan say the student's involvement has been huge. Without that and the help of parents they say this play couldn't have happened.

Garrett Jackson says his favorite part isn't being a lead role, but rather a role model.

"Just seeing all the little kids that would want to be actors and seeing how cool is and just wanting to do it when they get this age," said Jackson.

You can see 'Princess and the Pea' May 13 and 14 in the CMS cafeteria and 6:30 p.m.

