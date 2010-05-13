Inmate fails to report to jail after work release - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Inmate fails to report to jail after work release, considered armed & dangerous

By Greg Webb, Producer
Travis Vinson (Photo: KY State Police) Travis Vinson (Photo: KY State Police)

By Heartland News

CLINTON, KY (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky are searching for an inmate on work release who did not return to jail as required.

State police said Travis Vinson, 30, was due to report back to the Hickman County Jail in Clinton at 6:00 a.m. Thursday but failed to do so.  He now faces a charges of second-degree escape and has been reported to the National Crime Information Center.

According to state police, Vinson is considered to be armed and dangerous due to past weapons charges.  Anyone with information on Vinson is requested to call the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or their local police department.

