Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Thursday, May 13

Good news this morning - there are no storms on the radar! In fact there's nothing on the Digital Doppler - which is nice given the trend the last couple of mornings. But as we head closer to the weekend - and possibly even overnight - it's not all good news if you're looking for dry weather. Brian will be updating his StormTeam forecast throughout The Breakfast Show on-air and on-line.

In news this morning we're taking you back to Dyersburg for an extended look at their devastated Main St. now that the flood has receded. Some say they'll be able to rebuild, but others are forced to walk away from a family business that's been going strong for decades. And others have nothing but the clothes on their backs and tent on the ground. You can see this story this morning at 6:30.

We have an update to a story we brought you yesterday morning about a new home DNA kit Walgreens was about to start selling - turns out the government has other ideas and now the store will not be selling the kit. The government says the kit's manufacture does not have approval from the FDA to sell this product in stores.

This morning at 6 we'll also be telling you about some new laws making their way through the Missouri capitol. One bill will change the state's drunken driving laws - another will change the rules involving bingo parlors.

And speaking of the law - did you know that just like your home computer or laptop your cell phone can get viruses and be hacked? But with the bad comes some good depending on who you talk to - as you'll see this morning around 5:45 there's also spy ware you can buy that allows parents to track children's activities closer.

In case you missed last night's Heartland's Best Teacher at 5 - check it out here - Crystal Britt surprises one local teacher from Massac County who's award has been 30 years in the making. And remember you can watch the latest Best Teacher story tonight on Heartland News at 5.

And please don't forget - there's only NINE days till the 5KFVS run/walk. And you still have the chance to sign up and get a T-shirt. There is the main 5KFVS race - but this year it will be followed by a 1 mile run/walk for kids only. Check out pictures from last year's race.

Thanks for getting up early (or late) to get up to date with Jim, Lauren, Brian and the rest of the behind-the-scenes Breakfast Show team.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

Become a fan of Heartland News on Facebook

E-mail Lauren

Become a fan of Lauren on Facebook

E-mail Jim

E-mail Brian

E-mail news tips to The Breakfast Show



Follow Heartland News on Twitter

Follow Lauren's Does it Work on Twitter

If you ever want to call in a news tip - call 1-800-455-KFVS

Copyright 2009 KFVS. All rights reserved.