Alexander county sheriff's department out of gas

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - The troubles for the Alexander County Sheriff's department just keep on coming.

This past year the county board laid off several employees. Shortly thereafter the departments patrol cars were repossessed.

Now Sheriff David Barkett says he has no more gas for the remaining cars.

"The county board has not paid the departments fuel bills since May 1st."

And that leaves the surrounding police departments in the county concerned about getting help when they need it.

"Assistance is far and few in between right now due to the fuel cuts," said Terry Crowe Chief Marshall of Thebes.

The financial troubles for the county don't stop with the parked patrol cars. The county is also behind in payments to the Tri-County Detention Center for inmates fees.

"That puts us right now having to drive 70-miles to house any prisoners that we have in Franklin County," Crowe said.

And that leaves the citizens living in the rural areas of the county with no one to help in a timely manner, in an emergency.

"That's sad because we need the services of the cops to get around to emergencies," said Alexander County resident Joanne Hawkins.

"It's sad that people don't now have the cops to come around if something really bad happens," Hawkins added.

For now Illinois State Police District #22 based in Ullin is handling all 911 calls in Alexander County.

Calls to the Alexander County Board Chairman were not returned Wednesday.

