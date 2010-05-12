Dyersburg residents, businesses clean up after the flood

The flooding in Tennessee is a vivid reminder of how dangerous fast-moving water can be. Every year, some 200 Americans lose their lives in floodwaters. Most of the victims are in their vehicles.

The flooding in Tennessee is a vivid reminder of how dangerous fast-moving water can be. Every year, some 200 Americans lose their lives in floodwaters. Most of the victims are in their vehicles.

Some people are living in tents after their homes were flooded.

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) - One week ago you couldn't get through the south side of Dyersburg without a boat. This week the water is gone but the cleanup is just beginning.

The receding water exposed millions of dollars worth of damage throughout the Dyersburg area. Many are left jobless and homeless.

Kenny Hinson and his family have owned Plaza Food Center for more than 40 years, but he says the cost to restore and reopen is just too huge.

"We're going to get what we got left in there out and clean up and go home and find something else to do," said Hinson.

Hinson is not alone. All of the businesses along Main Street are faced with the decision to reopen or close forever.

Dairy Queen Co-owner Samuel Via says his family has owned the business for 60 years and he is going to do everything he can to make it another 60.

"We're gutting the building and have to re-wire it," Via said. "The water was midway up the windows so we have to strip everything two feet about that, it end up being about everything in there."

While some are jobless, across town others are homeless. Janie Peirce says she barely had enough time to get her and her family out before the water took over.

"The water come in so fast we couldn't get up anything or get anything out and we lost everything we had down there I mean everything," said Peirce.

Peirce and her family have been living in tents for more than a week now. She says she just can't afford anything else right now.

Many folks in the city of Dyersburg are left with questions and those will be answered Thursday night. At 6 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce everyone is invited to bring their concerns and questions. FEMA and city officials will be there to take questions and help get folks back to their normal lives. For more information about federal assistance call 1-800-621-FEMA.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.