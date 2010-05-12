Dozens of campers moved from sites at Kentucky Lake & Lake Barkley - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dozens of campers moved from sites at Kentucky Lake & Lake Barkley

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
KENTUCKY LAKE, KY (KFVS) - Planning to head to Kentucky Lake or Lake Barkley for Memorial Day fun or vacations?  Managers around the lake say it's best to call first.  Dozens of season campers have already been moved from their regular sites.

"I've seen it before but not this deep," said Benny Mitchell of Benton, KY. He is a regular at Hillman Ferry Campground.

"They asked me to move because the water was going to get it, so I moved," Mitchell said.

"We had pieces of sites float away," said Tim Vetter, manager at Hillman Ferry.  "At worst, we had 125 sites covered."

Still hundreds of sites are dry, so there's still hope for a fun weekend.  They just advise making a call to your regular campground first.

"Our goal is to get it all ready by Memorial Day, but that's a big goal. We have a lot to do," said Vetter.

Meanwhile, FEMA and Kentucky Emergency Management officials say assessment teams are in Kentucky and should be in Western Kentucky as soon as possible.

It you have damage it's best to document what you've lost.

Remember if you plan to camp openings and closings change continuously. They are updated as often as possible at www.lbl.org.

