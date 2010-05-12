6 teens injured in overnight crash in Wayne Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

6 teens injured in overnight crash in Wayne Co., IL

By Heartland News

WAYNE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A crash shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday leaves 6 teens injured.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened shortly at the intersection of county road 425 and highway 45 about 3 miles south of Fairfield.

Investigators say the 16-year-old driver told them she was driving east on CR 425 and as she approached the intersection at Hwy. 45 the brakes on her SUV failed.

She told police this caused her 1997 Ford Explorer to cross the highway, hit the embankment and flip over.

An ambulance took the driver and five other teenage passengers to Fairfield Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to secure a child.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved

 

