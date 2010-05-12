Wednesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Is this reclined seat a fatal flaw in vehicle design? See the story at 5:45 a.m. on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Wednesday, May 12

Stormy weather is once again making for a rude wake-up call for some in the area. Overnight storms have pounded the St. Louis area - but we're not being spared. Some severe storms are going through our northern counties - and there's a good chance many more of us will see some rain this morning. Brian was already on the air around 4:30 with a thunderstorm warning and will be cutting-in as soon as any other warnings are issued.

You can always check out the StormTeam Digital Doppler for yourself at kfvs12.com

This morning on The Breakfast Show Jim and Lauren also have new details about a plane crash in Libya that has killed at least 100 people.

There was also a late night crash in Wayne County, IL about 3 miles south of Fairfield that injured 6 local teens.

Today there will also be a big announcement coming out of the University of Illinois as they name their new president.

And in the Gulf BP has begun lowering a smaller containment box onto the wellhead to try stopping the flow of oil.

This morning we'll be showing you 2 stories that should have you talking today. First - Walgreens is about to start selling home DNA kits that could show you what illnesses you may be vulnerable for getting. But is too much information a bad thing? Second - do you know you may have a deadly design flaw in every vehicle you own? That's what one family says about front seats that recline too far - we'll show you why at 5:45 this morning.

And it's Wednesday and that means Lauren is putting something to the Does it Work test. Today - it's Frog Tape. Can this green tape prevent paint leaks better than traditional blue painter's tape? You'll see on The Breakfast Show around 6:15 - but if you just can't wait or missed it, you can check it out on line.

And in case you missed last night's Best Teacher award - check it out here - Laura Wibbenmeyer is in Ste. Genevieve for the big presentation.

Thanks again for taking the time to check in with us this morning - I hope you have a great Wednesday!

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

