West Frankfort city leaders postpone ambulance vote

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - Who will provide ambulance service to the city of West Frankfort is a question that won't be answered until Thursday.

The doors at the West Frankfort city hall opened an hour before the scheduled council meeting Tuesday night. The crowd just kept growing by the minute.

Then within in moments of calling the meeting to order, Commissioner Jack Warren made a motion to adjourn the meeting until Thursday night. Warren cited safety issues for his motion.

And the motion passed unanimously by all members.

"We want to make sure we were complying with the state fire marshal's office. We don't want to have too many people in the building in case something did happen," said West Frankfort Mayor Marion Presley.

The city council members left the packed council chambers without discussing any city business.

The move does give the West Frankfort Fire Department a few more days to get the word out about city leaders wanting to sell off the departments two ambulances and turn the operation over to Cardinal Ambulance.

"It doesn't bother us the issue at hand another two days is not going to make any difference," said Derek Sailliez with the West Frankfort Fire Department.

"All of our legal proceedings are going to take time to go through and two days will not affect anything and the fire department's standpoint," Sailliez added. "It will affect public safety, which is an issue." Sailliez went on to say.

Some of the citizens who waited for a second time to voice their opinion to city leaders about the issue weren't happy about having to wait even longer to have their voices heard.

"They keep postponing and they keep continuing because they are wanting for the crowds to not show up," said Lisa Fernandez.

"This is them avoiding our crowd. This is them not wanting to hear their public," she added.

The city council meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. in the West Frankfort Community High School auditorium.

