100 new jobs at Graves Co. Remington Arms plant

Example of guns to be manufactured

Governor Beshear makes the jobs announcement at the plant.

HICKORY, KY (KFVS) - One hundred new jobs are headed to Graves County, Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear was in Hickory Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement at the Remington Arms plant.

Remington is one of the largest domestic producers of shotguns and rifles

Beshear says the company will be taking over some of the production of some Marlin brand guns that are similar to the Remington 7-70.

The plant currently employs 91 people.

The company will invest about $5 million into the state as part of the project over the next three years, according to the governor.

