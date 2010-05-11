Minister doing good deed in wrong place, wrong time during drug raid

By Holly Brantley - email

MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) – A Marble Hill minister says he just wanted to do a good deed, but instead ended up in the middle of a drug raid. It happened five days ago as Jim Bollinger and his 15-year-old daughter paid a visit to a Marble Hill home. They were delivering a mattress to a home as a good deed. They were just leaving as police came swarming in.

"My daughter and I weren't able to get out of the door before four or five guys in black came in swinging guns and holler to hit the floor," said Bollinger.

Police had warrants to raid four at once after months of surveillance on an apartment with a history of drugs. The Semo Drug Task Force and the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department conducted the drug raids.

"It takes you by surprise," he said. "You feel like you're in a small area with the breath taken from you."

He and his daughter, Amanda, were just about to leave to meet his wife and youngest daughter. They were waiting across the street and actually watched officers get ready to go inside before they busted in.

"They quickly came over to me and put me in handcuffs," said Bollinger. "I cried out that my daughter is 15 and please take the guns off of her."

Bollinger says he told officers over and over again that he was a pastor as they questioned him multiple times.

"At this point I blew up. I'm like anyone else. I overpowered the officer with my tone," said Bollinger.

"I apologized to Mr. Bollinger that he was caught in the situation," said Sheriff McElrath. "I hope he doesn't get caught in it again."

Bollinger County Sheriff Leo McElrath says officers did what they were supposed to do to protect themselves and the public. He says from undercover police officer to innocent relatives it isn't unusual to run into someone during a drug raid that shouldn't be there and everyone has to be cleared.

"Just because he says he's a minister doesn't mean he will be immediately cleared," said Sheriff McElrath.

McElrath says officers went in at 8 o'clock, and was released 20 minutes later.

"We didn't just pick out this apartment," said McElrath. "This came after weeks of leg work."

"I'm not telling law enforcement how to do their jobs, but please take into consideration that this world is made up of people doing bad things but there are good people. There are good people who just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Bollinger.

Bollinger says his daughter is still terrified and keeps asking to move. Sheriff McElrath says the raid lead to one arrest. He maintains officer acted properly. He says legally, Bollinger could've been held for 24 hours.

