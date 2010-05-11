Missouri may become first state to put health care mandate to vote - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri may become first state to put health care mandate to vote

By Greg Webb, Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is poised to become the first state to put the new federal health insurance mandate to a vote of its residents.

The Missouri House gave final approval Tuesday to a measure that will appear on the August ballot stating that people and employers cannot be compelled to have health insurance.

The referendum seeks to defy a federal health care law signed earlier this year by President Barack Obama that requires most Americans to have health insurance or face fines. The federal law includes an exemption for lower income people.

If approved by voters, it's uncertain whether Missouri's law would carry much weight. That's because federal laws generally trump those of states.

Similar measures are to appear on the November ballot in Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

