Frog Tape: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) -"Everything else is painted in the house. This is the only thing that hasn't been."

Jenny Dubois is more than excited to re-do her family's bathroom. She hopes Frog Tape makes the job easier than regular painter's tape.

We get started. First, jenny applies the tape around the light switch and then around the door. Once the prepwork's finished, it's time to roll on the color.

Oops! Some already dripped onto the Frog Tape. Oh well, it makes for a good test. After all, no paint is supposed to bleed through thanks to the so-called "paint-block technology" and "micro barrier" in the Frog Tape.

I notice though it looks like some paint might bleed through a bit because the tape isn't all the way pressed down. That'll be good for our test, too.

We give this plenty of drying time. I return three days later for the big reveal.

"Looks pretty good. One lil' spot," said Jenny.

Here's what else looks good: how easy this tape comes off. You've probably used painter's tape before and end up scratching some of the remaining tape off with a putty knife or something else. Not this stuff though!

"Some tape you have to get your fingernails in there and dig. This did really well."

However, as predicted, where the tape wasn't lying flat, we have leakage.

"It comes down to how easy it is to apply and it's human error. If you don't get it on completely right, then it won't work right."

Where you make the perfect seam, Frog Tape makes the perfect finish. Check this out. For $12, it's actually comparable in price to regular painter's tape.

"A minus or B+", said Jenny.

I'm gonna go with the latter because there is that human error factor. Still, if you get it right, the results can be "ribbeting"...riveting with Frog Tape. It earns a good B+ on this Does it Work test. I got Frog Tape at Lowe's.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.