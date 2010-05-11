25 people in custody after crime roundup in Sikeston

By Heartland News

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers arrested 19 people wanted on drug charges, theft and other charges.

Other people on the warrant list were already in custody in other facilities. A total of 25 people were served warrants or arrested.

Sikeston Public Safety also served two search warrants in conjunction with the roundup and arrested three people. Police also found an illegal sawed off shotgun during the roundup.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott and New Madrid County Sheriffs' Departments, Army National Guard "Raid 1" helicopter crew, and the Semo Drug Task Force assisted in the roundup.

Below is a list of the subjects on the warrant list with their charges and bond amounts from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Martez C. Bobo – Possession with intent to distribute (B felony) – $50,000 cash or surety bond. Henry Bentley – Receiving stolen property (C felony) - $25,000 cash or surety bond. Henry N. Bonner - Receiving stolen property (C felony) - $5,000 cash or surety bond. Brittany Brown - Possession with intent to distribute (B felony) – $50,000 cash or surety bond. Karen S. Clay - Possession with intent to distribute (B felony) – $75,000 cash only bond. Nadia L. Cox – Possession of a controlled substance (C felony) - $10,000 cash or surety bond. Gary Wayne Curry – Two counts of Possession of a controlled substance (C felony) - $10,000 cash only bond. Marquon A. Davis - Possession with intent to distribute (B felony) – $75,000 cash only bond. Craig D. Demonia – Possession of a controlled substance (C felony) - $25,000 cash only bond. Alfred E. Gilbert – Possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana (A misdemeanor) - $25,000 cash or surety bond. Corey L. Green – Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (B Felony) and Possession of an imitation controlled drug (A misdemeanor) - $100,000 cash only bond. Kyle D. Hill – Unlawful use of a weapon (D felony) - $2,500 cash only bond. Monica Jordan – Possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana (A misdemeanor) - $5,000 cash or surety bond. Bobby L. Moore – Two counts of distributing a controlled substance near a school (A felony) - $100,000 cash only bond. Christopher L. Parsons – Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (B felony) - $75,000 cash only bond. Matthew Perez - Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (B felony), Possession of a controlled substance (C felony) and Resisting arrest (D felony) - $75,000 cash only bond. Ashlie L. Snow – Two counts of Endangering the welfare of a child (C felony) - $25,000 cash or surety bond. Jerry M. Tarver - Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (B felony) - $75,000 cash only bond. James F. Yarbrough - Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (B felony) - $75,000 cash only bond. Willa Jean Yarbrough - Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (B felony) - $75,000 cash or surety bond. Kendra L. Plunk – Burglary 2nd degree (C felony) - $15,000 cash only bond.

