Woman killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
By Heartland News

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A woman was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Interstate 55 in Scott County.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol 37-year-old Amanda Quinonez of St. Louis was driving northbound on Interstate 55 when she fell asleep behind the wheel about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Her white SUV went through the median at mile marker 87.2 and struck the bank. 

She was the only one in the car and was killed instantly, according to the highway patrol.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

