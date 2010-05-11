2 arrested in overnight high speed chase through 2 counties

By Heartland News

SCOTT, CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A high speed chase comes to an end on Interstate 55 just south of Cape Girardeau.

The chase began in southern Scott County around 1:00 this morning. Officers from various departments chased the suspect driving a pick-up truck at nearly 100 miles-an-hour.

Officers used spike strips on the northbound lanes of I-55 and the truck ran over them near Cape Girardeau.

The chase continued with the truck running on at least one flat tire. The driver finally pulled off at exit 93 at the south end of Cape Girardeau and stopped.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two men were arrested. The driver faces three traffic offences and the passenger was arrested of possession of cocaine.

The driver was 29-year-old Glenn A. Taylor of Alton, Illinois. His passenger was his father, 53-year-old Glenn Taylor of West Memphis, Arkansas.

The highway patrol reports the chase began in north Scott County when an officer tried to pull the vehicle over and the driver sped away.

