The facts about flood insurance

By Holly Brantley - email

(KFVS) - As flood waters go down, most of the people cleaning up in Heartland counties in Tennessee and Kentucky say they didn't have flood insurance. In fact, many were shocked to learn their homeowners insurance doesn't cover the damage.

"We'll have to see what FEMA says," said Arthur Collier of Livingston County. His home flooded last Monday. "We didn't have insurance for a flood."

Now he and others in Livingston and other flooded counties must face the reality of heartbreaking picture from the inside of their water ravaged homes.

"Our homeowners insurance can't help," said Phyllis McDonald.

John Wondel of Capital Insurance in Cape Girardeau says after a flood he hears from a lot of people shocked to learn their insurance won't cover the damage.

"Homeowners insurance," said Wondel. "Ninety-nine percent of it won't cover it. You have insurance through the Federal National Flood Insurance Program."

NFIP is a federal program available through local agents. While many people who live in flood prone areas think they can't get it, but Wondel says that's a myth.

"Sometimes you are required to have it in high risk zones," said Wondel.

According to FEMA, you can buy flood insurance no matter what your flood risk is, as long as your community is part of the National Flood Insurance Program. Wondel says most are.

It takes about 30 days for the coverage to take affect. What's more it can be affordable, starting at $112 per year. The average price is $400 for $100,000 of coverage. Compare that to a $50,000 with an average monthly payment of $240.

Remember if another organization steps in to help you'll have to pay that money back. If you receive a grant from FEMA, that money does not have to be paid back.

For more information to suit your individual needs go to: www.floodsmart.gov

