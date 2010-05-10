Sheriff's Department asks for help identifying burglary suspect

By Heartland News

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Deputies in McCracken County are asking for help identifying a man caught on surveillance video during a burglary.

Investigators say a man helped another man get away with a safe from Dollar City at 4125 Clarks River Road in Paducah.

According to police, that safe had several thousand dollars inside.

Deputies say the man caught on video distracted the cashier while the second suspect grabbed the safe from the office and made it out the back door.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at (270) 444-4719 or Crimestoppers at (270) 443-TELL.

