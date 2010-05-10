Suspect sought in Elkville laundromat break-in

By Heartland News

ELKVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who broke in to a laundry mat and gun shop early Sunday morning.

About 1:40 a.m. surveillance cameras caught a man breaking in to the Elkville Laundry/Booth Gun Shop at 102 N. 5th in Elkville, IL.

It appears power was cut to the laundromat and gun shop and the suspect tried to get into the gun shop through a wall. No guns or inventory were stolen.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 618-684-2177.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.