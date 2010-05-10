Monday on The Breakfast Show

At 5:45 - see if this fire-proof safe really works

At 6:15 this morning - dangers of sleeping with your baby

Today is Monday, May 10

After a very pleasant Mother's Day weekend we'll be starting the week out with some rain. This morning the radar is alive with color as a large area of rain moves across the Heartland. Brian will be keeping us updated on-air and on-line (and both) throughout the morning.

On The Breakfast Show today we also have much more information on President Obama's Supreme Court nominee. Later today, Obama will name Solicitor General Elena Kagan as his nominee to replace retiring Justice John Paul Stevens.

New this morning - we've learned overnight that Singer Lena Horne, who broke racial barriers as a Hollywood and Broadway star, has died. Horne was 92-years-old.

In health news this morning Jim has a story that all parents should be watching. It's about the dangers of sleeping with your baby. I got an early look at the story and was very surprised to hear how many unnecessary deaths there are each year. You can see the story around 6:15 this morning.

And this morning - another story you should watch that could pay-off - we're putting fire-proof storage to the test. See what happens when pictures and a CD are left in a file cabinet, fire-proof box and fire-proof safe inside a house fire! The results are pretty dramatic. We'll be showing you this story around 5:45 this morning.

And then around 6:45 this morning we'll introduce you to another one of the Heartland's Best Teachers from Cape Girardeau.

If you're able to tune-in this morning you'll also be updated on the oil spill in the gulf, the investigation into the Times Square bomber and the cleanup effort of the damage left over from severe flooding in western Kentucky.

