Flood concerns continue in western Kentucky

By Holly Brantley

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) – Parts of western Kentucky may look better from the outside, but flood victims feel the picture from inside their soggy homes are much worse.

Tuesday, Arthur Collier's Grand Rivers home had water up to the roof. He lives off Depot Road. Now, the water is gone but a mess remains.

"It went down Friday," said Arthur. "It was my dream home. I spent a year remodeling it." Arthur says he planned to move in as soon as the cabinets were finished.

"It's disgusting," said his brother, Robert. "They should've had more warning."

Down the road, Phyllis McDonald says ringing out wet carpet is not how she planned on spending Mother's Day. "It's awful. We don't have anything," said Phyllis.

Her family and several others are staying in one trailer for the time being. "We're all hoping for some kind of help," said Phyllis. "FEMA or something."

"I didn't have insurance," said Arthur. "They told us we couldn't have Flood Insurance. They just said that's changed but nobody knew it. County authorities said FEMA is supposed to be here this week. We just didn't have time. I went to speak to the Corp of Engineers at the Lake office last week. I hope this doesn't happen again. I don't know if I will stay here. Probably something higher."

Near record pool on Barkley and Kentucky lake sent unprecedented amounts of water spilling from banks on both dams.

Those levels were sent soaring after the Cumberland River began to swell. According to the Corp of Engineers, they decide how many gates to open according to a formula built by river and lake levels and the forecasts.

A spokesperson from the Nashville district says that's always subject to change and the process is complicated. We're told they have to keep those lake levels under control to protect the dams, and potentially bigger issues.

The Corp and local Emergency Management Officials say they've never dealt with this type of flooding and it's been a learning experience for everyone.

"Somebody should've known," said Arthur.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.