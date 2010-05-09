Mommy bloggers now closely watched

By Crystal Britt - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Find yourself saying, what in the world did we ever do without the internet?

There's a group of women out there that would probably say they don't know how moms from the past mother' d their kids without the web.

We're talking about mommy bloggers, but this particular demographic is being watched closely by a government agency.

The Federal Trade Commission is paying close attention to these mommy bloggers.

They're pretty big time in the blogging world, and they tend to share with their mommy friends what type of products work and which ones don't when it comes to their kids.

It's something now that's under close scrutiny.

"I'm a bit of a product junky," said Allison Cagle.

Cagle loves trying the latest products when it comes to things like cosmetics, but as the mother of an 18-month-old and one on the way, her purchases these days tend to revolve around things that are kid friendly.

"If I like it I'll definitely talk about it," said Cagle.

She uses the web to just that.

"I feel like everyday I'm trying new things and everyday is a product trial of nail polish, or telling people you don't need to spend money on this thing for your kid because they're not going to play with it or eat it," said Cagle.

The Murphysboro mom says she updates posts on the site, Tumblr several times a day.

"It's great to talk to people from all over and people who have more experience," said Cagle.

But, these days moms like Allison have to be careful about what they recommend or discourage in their blogs.

The Federal Trade Commission recently revised its guidelines when it comes to endorsements and testimonials in advertising.

The bottom line is mommy bloggers can actually receive payment from a company or free products they just have to disclose that information to readers.

"That's become an issue. Sometimes because you don't want to seem like you advertise for a company, but if someone sends you something you have to definitely go into who they are," said Cagle.

The FTC is serious about such guidelines.

Just last month the commission attempted to make a firm point with Ann Taylor Stores. In a letter to the corporation the FTC warned the company about providing gifts to bloggers, bloggers who didn't disclose that information on their sites.

No action was taken, but the FTC says it's watching closely on both ends.

"I think it's a good idea to tell people who you are," said Stephanie Lynch.

Lynch is new to the mommy blogging world, but understands the rules.

"I think it's important to disclose who you are and what you are about, and who you represent on your blog," Lynch said. "If you're going to represent yourself as a mom who knows something about strollers and baby bottles ,and you tell someone this product is the best thing ever and you work for a company--that's false advertising."

She says for now, that's not why she blogs.

"It's a great way to gain relationships with other people," said Lynch.

As a single mom, Stephanie says she enjoys the virtual support group.

"To share the tips and tricks. When your momming alone or with another person it's isolating sometimes."

She loves sharing stories about two-year-old Jack.

Her gift to other bloggers: travel advice.

"A lot of people probably haven't traveled with an infant, they don't know how to do it."

While she's not pushing products, she says she's finding something more valuable.

"Sometimes when you are having a really hard day as a mom and you come across a blog posting that shares a similar experience...you feel so validated," said Lynch.

The FTC's latest revisions are the first in almost 30 years.

They are guidelines, not regulations so no civil penalties would be assessed. But, the commission may investigate you if you're not following the latest recommendations.

