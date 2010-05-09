Final week in Mo. legislative session, several bills left unpaid - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Final week in Mo. legislative session, several bills left unpassed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - With a week left in Missouri's legislative session, none of the bills labeled as "must haves" by the governor and lawmakers have passed.

Political leaders had made priorities of bills requiring insurers to cover autism therapy, toughening drunken driving laws and expanding ethics laws.

So far, the governor has received 31 non-budget-related bills that deal with less politically controversial issues such as the state veterinarian's duties and the definition of agritourism. The Legislature finished the budget, which is its first priority, the first week of May.

Last-minute deals are often made to pass key bills in the final days of the legislative session. The session must end by 6 p.m. Friday.

On the Net:

Legislature: http://www.moga.mo.gov

