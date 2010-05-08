Farmington Police investigate homicide

By Heartland News

FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) - Police say they found 44-year-old Donis Clanton lying on the floor of a home Thursday.

According to autopsy results, Clanton died of blunt trauma to the head, caused by two blows to the ear and several blows to the head.

Officers questioned three people. Two were adults, the other was a juvenile.

According to police, people were drinking alcohol at a party where the man died. Some type of fight apparently broke out, where Clanton was hit several times.

A 20-year-old Marquand Man and a 27-year-old Farmington man were arrested. The juvenile was released to his parents.

Formal charges are pending, but the suspects face many charges including 2nd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Stealing.

