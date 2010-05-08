St. Louis man arrested after stabbing at Arena Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis man arrested after stabbing at Arena Park

By Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - One man is behind bars, and another is in the hospital tonight after an early morning stabbing in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Police it happened just after 1:00a.m. inside the Arena Building at Arena Park.

Officers say there was some type of event going on at the building at that hour.

Police were responding to a report of a stabbing and a riot.

According to court records, 20 year old Joshua Martin-Johnson of St. Louis was stabbed in the abdomen.

He was transported to the hospital, where we understand he had surgery.

22 year old Anwar Douglas of St. Louis is now charged with 2nd degree assault.

According to the probable cause statement, Douglas denied having anything to do with the stabbing.

He blames two other men who were at the event.

His bond's been set at $50,000.

