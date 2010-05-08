Oran woman dies in train vs. car crash

By Heartland News

BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) - A deadly car versus train crash in Stoddard County claims the life of an Oran woman.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Mary J. Montgomery was traveling eastbound on Highway Y around 6:30 Friday night when she crossed the tracks was struck by a northbound Union Pacific train.

Troopers say the crossing was marked by flashing lights and crossarm gates and montgomery was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash happened.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by the stoddard county coroner... funeral arrangements are pending through Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico.

