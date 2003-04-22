Heath Smith - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heath Smith

Heath Smith is he has been in the National Guard for almost a year. He is attached to the unit out of Dexter and is a truck driver. His dad is very proud of him and is wanting him to come home soon. So is all his family in Poplar Bluff.

Mom Sheila and Dad Cevis Smith.
Poplar Bluff
