A1C Tracie Bone is stationed at Kadena AFB, Japan. She is originally from Mound City, IL. I am very proud of both my daughters in the military.  Tracie's sister, Kara Bagby, is serving at Hickman AFB in Hawaii.

Kimberly Bone
Villa Ridge, Illinois

 
