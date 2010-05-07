RNC asks for - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has asked for the resignation of two senior officials, a move related to a scandal that originated in the committee's finance department.

Finance director Rob Bickhart and his deputy both submitted their resignations. They will be replaced by Mary Heitman, the RNC planned to announce later Friday evening.

The personnel changes were described by a Republican source with direct knowledge of the move. The official spoke only on the condition of anonymity because the changes had not yet been announced.

It was revealed in February that the RNC approved a $2,000 expenditure at a Hollywood nightclub featuring topless dancers in bondage gear. That news set off a firestorm within the party and resulted in the departures of several top RNC officials, including then-Chief of Staff Ken McKay and longtime Steele consultant Curt Anderson.

CNN contributed to this report.

