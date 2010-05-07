Brookport residents sandbag to prevent more flooding

The Livingston County Fiscal Court is accepting donations toward a flood relief fund to aid those affected by flood damage.

By Heartland News

BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) - While the Ohio River crested Thursday, water continues to flood Brookport, Illinois.

Emergency management officials are working to determine when the water inside and outside the levee will equalize which means the flood water will stop rising in town. They hope that will be sometime Friday.

In the meantime, residents are sandbagging around their homes to prevent more water damage.

Brookport has had problems with its levee before, but the issue is different this time.

City officials opened up flap gates when rain came through last week to let the water out back into the river. When the flood waters came from Nashville, it came so quickly that they didn't have time to close the flap gates again which allowed water into the city.

