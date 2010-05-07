Brookport residents sandbag to prevent more flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brookport residents sandbag to prevent more flooding

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Heartland News

BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) - While the Ohio River crested Thursday, water continues to flood Brookport, Illinois.

Emergency management officials are working to determine when the water inside and outside the levee will equalize which means the flood water will stop rising in town.  They hope that will be sometime Friday.

In the meantime, residents are sandbagging around their homes to prevent more water damage.

Brookport has had problems with its levee before, but the issue is different this time. 

City officials opened up flap gates when rain came through last week to let the water out back into the river.  When the flood waters came from Nashville, it came so quickly that they didn't have time to close the flap gates again which allowed water into the city.

Carly O'Keefe is in Brookport.  Look for her reports on Heartland News at 5 & 6 and kfvs12.com.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All Rights Reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly