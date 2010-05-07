Cape Girardeau Home & Garden Tour: Every home has story to tell

By Stephanie Byars - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - When you think of Cape Girardeau's downtown, you may think of the Mississippi riverfront or antique shops and restaurants.

However, on Saturday, May 8, Old Town Cape wants you to see something else the city's downtown has to offer with the Historic Downtown Home and Garden Tour.

This is the first time in years a tour like this has been offered.

Organizers say there will be six homes and two gardens open to tour.

One homeowner on the tour, Lisa Bertrand, whose home on Independence Street is more than 100 years old, says she thinks people may be surprised by what they find in the historic homes.

"I think people will be interested to come down and look at these homes and see people actually do live in them," Bertrand said.

She says every home tells a story and will share its history.

"Cape has a vast wealth of history and these homes were built by our historic figures in Cape," she said.

The tour is Saturday, May 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at Spanish Street Mercantile on Spanish Street, Annie Laurie's Antiques on Broadway or the Old Town Cape office also on Broadway.

They'll be $20 on Saturday, and can be purchased at Annie Laurie's.

