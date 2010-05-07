Cape Girardeau Home & Garden Tour: Every home has story to tell - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Home & Garden Tour: Every home has story to tell

By Stephanie Byars - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - When you think of Cape Girardeau's downtown, you may think of the Mississippi riverfront or antique shops and restaurants.

However, on Saturday, May 8, Old Town Cape wants you to see something else the city's downtown has to offer with the Historic Downtown Home and Garden Tour.

This is the first time in years a tour like this has been offered.

Organizers say there will be six homes and two gardens open to tour.

One homeowner on the tour, Lisa Bertrand, whose home on Independence Street is more than 100 years old, says she thinks people may be surprised by what they find in the historic homes.

"I think people will be interested to come down and look at these homes and see people actually do live in them," Bertrand said.

She says every home tells a story and will share its history.

"Cape has a vast wealth of history and these homes were built by our historic figures in Cape," she said.

The tour is Saturday, May 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at Spanish Street Mercantile on Spanish Street, Annie Laurie's Antiques on Broadway or the Old Town Cape office also on Broadway.

They'll be $20 on Saturday, and can be purchased at Annie Laurie's.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly