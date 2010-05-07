Friday on The Breakfast Show

Laura is in charge of the StormTeam Center this morning - don't mess with her - she's trying to give you a nice weekend!

The DOW dropped more than 3% yesterday - we'll be watching this morning to see how it opens - see the latest numbers at noon

Good Morning

Today is Friday, May 7

If you're invested in stocks - today you'll either be glued to the numbers coming from Wall St. or doing everything in your power to avoid them.

At one point Thursday afternoon the DOW was down almost 1000 points - only to rebound to close down 348 (-3.2%). But did you hear that one of our larger employer's stock (Proctor & Gamble) was in the middle of that wild ride? In fact at one point P&G shares fell from around $60 to $39 in a matter of minutes. Thankfully they also rebounded by the end of the day to be down 2.27%. We'll have much more on this morning's Breakfast Show and throughout the day.

This morning Jim and Lauren will also be talking about a brand new program in Missouri that would allow anyone to call in anonymous tips about school violence and school bullying. On our web site this morning you can find the link to the state's site and the 1-800 number you can call.

Missouri governor Jay Nixon is coming to Potosi today. He is scheduled to be at the Red Wing Shoe Company to announce a grant that will help expand the company.

We've got lots of Missouri news this morning - lawmakers have approved legislation that would charge sexually violent predators in state custody with additional crimes if they spit or urinate on mental health workers.

This morning Laura is in control of the StormTeam Center - and she's saying you might see some stormy weather tonight - but you'll also probably see a pretty decent Friday if you don't mind it being warm & windy.

So it will be a good weekend to get out and see some of Cape Girardeau you never knew existed. This weekend Old Town Cape is holding their home and garden tour. This morning at 6:50 we'll be showing you a preview.

Jim and Lauren want me to tell you all they appreciate you taking time to check in with us this morning - Laura really hopes you'll like the weekend forecast - even if it's a little cool.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

