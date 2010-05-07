Friday on The Breakfast Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Friday on The Breakfast Show

The DOW dropped more than 3% yesterday - we'll be watching this morning to see how it opens - see the latest numbers at noon The DOW dropped more than 3% yesterday - we'll be watching this morning to see how it opens - see the latest numbers at noon
Laura is in charge of the StormTeam Center this morning - don't mess with her - she's trying to give you a nice weekend! Laura is in charge of the StormTeam Center this morning - don't mess with her - she's trying to give you a nice weekend!

Good Morning
Today is Friday, May 7

If you're invested in stocks - today you'll either be glued to the numbers coming from Wall St. or doing everything in your power to avoid them.

At one point Thursday afternoon the DOW was down almost 1000 points - only to rebound to close down 348 (-3.2%). But did you hear that one of our larger employer's stock (Proctor & Gamble) was in the middle of that wild ride? In fact at one point P&G shares fell from around $60 to $39 in a matter of minutes. Thankfully they also rebounded by the end of the day to be down 2.27%. We'll have much more on this morning's Breakfast Show and throughout the day.

This morning Jim and Lauren will also be talking about a brand new program in Missouri that would allow anyone to call in anonymous tips about school violence and school bullying. On our web site this morning you can find the link to the state's site and the 1-800 number you can call.

Missouri governor Jay Nixon is coming to Potosi today. He is scheduled to be at the Red Wing Shoe Company to announce a grant that will help expand the company.

We've got lots of Missouri news this morning - lawmakers have approved legislation that would charge sexually violent predators in state custody with additional crimes if they spit or urinate on mental health workers.

This morning Laura is in control of the StormTeam Center - and she's saying you might see some stormy weather tonight - but you'll also probably see a pretty decent Friday if you don't mind it being warm & windy.

So it will be a good weekend to get out and see some of Cape Girardeau you never knew existed. This weekend Old Town Cape is holding their home and garden tour. This morning at 6:50 we'll be showing you a preview.

Jim and Lauren want me to tell you all they appreciate you taking time to check in with us this morning - Laura really hopes you'll like the weekend forecast - even if it's a little cool.

Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News

Become a fan of Heartland News on Facebook (search: KFVS-TV) 
Become a fan of Laura on Facebook (search: Laura Wibbenmeyer Kfvs)
Become a fan of Lauren on Facebook (search: Lauren Keith KFVS)

Email Lauren
Email Jim
Email Laura
Email news tips to The Breakfast Show

Follow Heartland News on Twitter
Follow Lauren's Does it Work on Twitter

If you ever want to call in a news tip - call 1-800-455-KFVS

Copyright 2009 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly