Hopes fading for Tour of Missouri

By Crystal Britt - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Tour of Missouri is looking like a no go.

Organizers of the international cycling race say uncertainty over state funds could spoil plans.

When the Tour of Missouri rolled through Cape Girardeau last September it sparked a lot of enthusiasm.

"We certainly would like to see it come back again. It had a great impact for us", said Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Chuck Martin.

The 2010 race scheduled to begin at the end of August is certainly in question.

"I think it comes down to the time we're in right now", said Martin.

Chuck Martin knows it will probably take a miracle for the race to continue.

"It comes down to dollars and cents, and it's going to be difficult to raise that kind of capitol when you've taken a million dollars off the table", said Martin.

State lawmakers awarded the race $1 million from the Division of Tourism, but the agency faces deep cuts and wants to use the money on other projects.

"Realistically it's near impossible", said Cape Bicycle General Manager Patrick Koetting.

Koetting says it's not looking good.

"The medalist sports group that's doing it as far as I've been told has drawn a line in the sand saying we need to know Friday if you don't have it Friday, the money and the commitment from the state---we're out. Without medalist you can't put the event on", said Koetting.

If that's the case, the only hope is private money.

Chuck Martin says last year's race did prove successful.

He hates to think the chance for a second go around is shot.

"The investment we put forth really, I couldn't buy the kind of publicity we gained. There were people from more than 100 foreign countries that followed this race", said Martin.

Even if the race does happen there's still no guarantee it would come through Cape, but organizers and cyclist enthusiasts remain hopeful.

"Fingers crossed", said Koetting.

The tourism division's budget for the next fiscal year has been cut to $13.5 million from $20.5 million.

The feeling is the $1 million for the Tour of Missouri could be better spent on the state's cooperative marketing program, which benefits 40 Missouri communities.

