Coast Guard partially lifts ban on KY Lake boating

GILBERTSVILLE, KY (KFVS) - A ban on recreational boating has been lifted for a portion of Kentucky Lake. The U.S. Coast Guard out of Paducah will now allow recreational boating on the Tennessee River between mile marker 14 at Calvert City, KY and Little Bear Creek at mile marker 27.

The Coast Guard recommends boater only operate vessels between sunrise and sunset and be mindful of their wake and damage that could be caused by floating or submerged debris.

The lifting of the ban comes as good news to local resort owners who feared keeping boats off the lake for too long would cut into local tourism.

"We've had several cancellations, we've refunded, refunded and refunded," said Moors Resort and Marina owner Mark Wood. "When people come here and are told they can't go on the lake, they don't have any reason to be here; they're gonna pack up and go home. So it's hurt."

Now resort owners plan to wait for the flood waters to recede and start the clean up process as the summer tourism season gets underway.

