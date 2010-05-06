Coast Guard partially lifts ban on KY Lake boating - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Coast Guard partially lifts ban on KY Lake boating

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

GILBERTSVILLE, KY (KFVS) - A ban on recreational boating has been lifted for a portion of Kentucky Lake. The U.S. Coast Guard out of Paducah will now allow recreational boating on the Tennessee River between mile marker 14 at Calvert City, KY and Little Bear Creek at mile marker 27.

The Coast Guard recommends boater only operate vessels between sunrise and sunset and be mindful of their wake and damage that could be caused by floating or submerged debris.

The lifting of the ban comes as good news to local resort owners who feared keeping boats off the lake for too long would cut into local tourism.

"We've had several cancellations, we've refunded, refunded and refunded," said Moors Resort and Marina owner Mark Wood. "When people come here and are told they can't go on the lake, they don't have any reason to be here; they're gonna pack up and go home. So it's hurt."

Now resort owners plan to wait for the flood waters to recede and start the clean up process as the summer tourism season gets underway.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All Rights Reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly