Arson investigation in Williamson Co.

By Heartland News

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Williamson County investigators are looking into an arson fire near Carbondale.

It happened at a trailer home at 10665 Brayfield Road near the Jackson and Williamson County lines.

The Williamson County Protection District was called at 9 a.m. Thursday and found a car on fire. The trailer received some damage to the outside.

Lieutenant Brian Thomas with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says what happened at the trailer is not a random act of violence.

The Williamson County Fire Protection District Chief says crews had the fires out within minutes of arrival.

Two fires were set. One to a car the other under the trailer, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The owner was inside the home when fire started. He got out safely. The man told investigators he saw someone running from the scene.

Investigators are following up on suspect leads. An arrest warrant is expected in coming days.

