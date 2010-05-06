Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show

Flooding in Dyersburg may be the worst the city has ever seen.

Good Morning

Today is Thursday, May 6

It was a very busy night for local police as huge street fights break out on the streets of Cape Girardeau. In the end police say they made 1 arrest and no one was injured. But they were called out twice to fights involving around 200 people.

This morning on The Breakfast Show we also have new information about a bad wreck in Hickman County. State police say an elderly man flipped his truck only to be partially ejected and have it land on top of him. Luckily he wasn't killed, but now also has to deal with a DUI charge.

Today is also the National Day of Prayer. And even though this day has sparked national controversy after a judge ruled it unconstitutional - here in the Heartland many people will be bowing their heads today. In Herrin the prayer vigil was already underway Wednesday.

There is some good news this morning folks along the Ohio River and other rivers flowing into it will be watching for a crest. According to the National Weather Service the water should stop rising today.

And get this - according to new research too much of a good thing is not a good thing! Taking too many nutritional supplements could cause cancer. We'll tell you why on The Breakfast Show around 6:15 this morning.

We're continuing to share with you stories of the Heartland's Best Teachers. Today a Charleston teacher is honored for her "compassionate" service to her school. If you missed this story last night check it out this morning around 6:45. Then tonight on Heartland News at 5 you'll meet the next teacher who is making a huge difference in local children's lives.

And I'm not going to forget to tell you the worst news of the morning. Many of you (including me) have to sit inside at work and miss out on another beautiful spring day. You won't be able to feel that it's in the low 80's today. You won't feel the warm sun on your neck. You will not be able to sit for a couple hours under a nice shade tree and read a book. And you do not have permission from Heartland News to call in sick. Sorry.

But you do have permission to join Lauren, Jim and Brian for a big Breakfast Show serving of overnight news. If you only have computer access you can watch any Heartland News newscast stream live.

Thanks for getting up early with us today!

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

Become a fan of Heartland News on Facebook

E-mail Lauren

Become a fan of Lauren on Facebook

E-mail Jim

E-mail Brian

E-mail news tips to The Breakfast Show



Follow Heartland News on Twitter

Follow Lauren's Does it Work on Twitter

If you ever want to call in a news tip - call 1-800-455-KFVS

Copyright 2009 KFVS. All rights reserved.