Police make 1 arrest during street fight involving around 200 people

Crowds of people gather even after police arrive to break up a street fight.

People gather outside B&H Convenience Store at the corner of Bloomfield and Hanover in Cape Girardeau.

Cape police keep watch at the corner of Hanover and Bloomfield.

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police and surrounding authorities were called to the corner of Hanover and Bloomfield Wednesday night twice to break up street fights.

Police say at one point there were around 200 people involved.

Police arrested 21-year-old Shanelle Johnson front of the B&H Convenience Store for disturbing the peace.

An officer Heartland News spoke with says, "It was just a bunch of unruly people acting up."

Police were originally called to the corner of Bloomfield and Hanover.

The first time police were called to the scene the fighting stopped and seemed to calm down. An officer stayed on the scene to make sure nothing else happened.

But about an hour later, around 9:30, he was on the radio calling for back-up as the fight flared up again. This time Cape police called in Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Jackson Police officers for assistance.

People in the crowd began running off as soon as more squad cars started arriving. No other arrests were made as the situation settled down.

Police believe the warmer weather may have played a role because more people were outside at night.

According to police, no one they know of was hurt in either fight.

