National Prayer Day sparks vigil in Herrin, IL

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - The national day of prayer is Thursday in the United States. it's a day that's sparked a very heated debate across the country and right here in the heartland.



That battle ended with a judge ruling the day is unconstitutional but not everyone is willing to give up. Some folks in Herrin say they will pray Thursday regardless of the ruling.



"It's important to me to be here to honor god with my presence," said Mickal Laird of the Christian Life Center.



With their bibles in hand people from around the Herrin area gather for a prayer vigil outside Herrin's city hall.



"We're trying to honor our country. This country was founded on prayer. The fathers we had George Washington, all the framers who wrote the constitution believed in prayer," Laird added.



Not everyone agrees, last month a federal judge in Wisconsin ruled the National Prayer Day is unconstitutional. The case was brought by atheists and agnostics who argue the prayer day violates the separation of church and state.



"I think that some people would think it's a conflict between church and state but I think people should be able to do what they want to do," said Sarah Peterman.



"I understand being separate because a lot of people don't believe in god, don't believe in prayer, they think it shouldn't mix. But their voice is important, I'll give them their voice but my voice is just as important to give credit to god," Laird said.



The prayer vigil will continue at the Herrin city hall until noon on May 6th.