Steele to cut more than half of full-time police officers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steele to cut more than half of full-time police officers

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - The city of Steele cuts more than half of its police officers.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield told Heartland News on the phone that his department is being cut from seven full time officers down to three.

The four officers who have just been laid off are going to split 20 hours, part time.

Mayor Keith Stanford declined to speak to Heartland News, and also asked Stanfield not to speak with on camera, just one day after Stanfield told Heartland News about the cuts on the phone.

But no one denied the cuts are coming, and that upsets some folks in Steele.

"We need our police men. We need every last one of them and then some," said Dollie Hopkin.

Hopkin says she worries that a smaller police force will increase response times, as well as make the city more reliant on the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, as well as other local police departments.

"It makes you think if something bad happened, you may not be able to get help," she said. "What if you have five or six people trying to jump somebody? You just wonder if help will get there in time before that person gets hurt badly. So it is a concern."

Along with the cuts to the police department, Stanfield says cuts to the street department are also expected.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly