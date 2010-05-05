Steele to cut more than half of full-time police officers

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - The city of Steele cuts more than half of its police officers.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield told Heartland News on the phone that his department is being cut from seven full time officers down to three.

The four officers who have just been laid off are going to split 20 hours, part time.

Mayor Keith Stanford declined to speak to Heartland News, and also asked Stanfield not to speak with on camera, just one day after Stanfield told Heartland News about the cuts on the phone.

But no one denied the cuts are coming, and that upsets some folks in Steele.

"We need our police men. We need every last one of them and then some," said Dollie Hopkin.

Hopkin says she worries that a smaller police force will increase response times, as well as make the city more reliant on the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, as well as other local police departments.

"It makes you think if something bad happened, you may not be able to get help," she said. "What if you have five or six people trying to jump somebody? You just wonder if help will get there in time before that person gets hurt badly. So it is a concern."

Along with the cuts to the police department, Stanfield says cuts to the street department are also expected.

