Cairo river freight company watching oil spill in the gulf closely

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Satellite images show oil from that massive leak in the gulf is now reaching the Mississippi Delta. That could slow or even stop barge traffic on the river--which would affect the economy as a whole. That's why river transportation companies say keeping traffic flowing on the river is imperative.

"We have facilities in the gulf region watching it closely, so far no problems, no hindrances to the inland waterways, hopefully it stays that way," said American Commercial Lines Cairo Fleet Manager Mark Glaab.

American Commercial Lines (ACL) is among the largest river freight companies in the U.S. and transports many of the things that keep America's economy moving.

"Grain is probably the biggest thing, steel, materials such as liquid materials, gasoline, diesel, styrene chemicals, a lot of commodities that go the whole length of the waterway," said Glaab.

ACL transports a lot of those things each and every day.

"If you're on the interstate, and 50 to 60 tractor trailers pass you, that's the equivalent of one barge going by," said ACL Vice President and General Manager Bill Foster.

Glaab says an average of 50 ACL barges pass thru Cairo heading south any given day, and while a complete shutdown of river transport in the gulf is unlikely, the ripple effect of a closure or slow down could hit your pocketbook.

"What it would do is put a hindrance --a premium on the shipping of those types of products so it could increase costs," said Foster. "We're lending our hand where we can to make sure the economy and commerce continues to flow."

At this time the Coast Guard does not believe a shutdown of Mississippi River shipping lanes will occur, but there is the possibility of delays. Barges may be forced to wait while they're power washed if their hulls become coated with oil so as not to drag contaminants up river.

